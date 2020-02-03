China Records 304 Coronavirus Deaths

Coronavirus

China has recorded a total of 304 deaths from pneumonia epidemic caused by the deadly novel Coronavirus.

According to health authorities from the Asian nation, by 24:00 pm on February 1st, 2020, a total of 14, 380 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus were reported in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang made this known to the Ghanaian media on Sunday February 2, in Accra.

He said however that about 328 people have recovered from the virus.

Ambassador Wang was giving the latest update on the coronavirus outbreak and China’s efforts to contain it.

He lamented that “the Chinese people are fighting a very serious battle against the epidemic.”

He added that “the people’s safety and health always come first, and thus the prevention and control of the outbreak is China’s most important work for now.”

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, he noted, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the epidemic control.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly given important instructions on prevention and control work, and personally held a meeting on the first day of the Chinese New Year for redeployment and remobilization,” he said.

“China has taken all-around strict measures including transport restrictions, extending the Chinese New Year holiday, postponing school openings, cancellations of gatherings, temporary closures of public venues, personnel tracking and management, temperature detection at subway and railway stations, airports, etc.”

“Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, has suspended the operation of city buses, subways, ferries, and long-distance passenger transportation starting from January 23, 2020, temporarily closing the departure channels of airports and train stations,’ according to him.

Ghana Free

It would be recalled that on January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

A total of 18 countries including Germany, USA, Taiwan, Australia, Cote d’Ivoire, have recorded cases of Coronavirus.

However, Ambassador Wang said “here is no confirmed or suspected cases in Ghana to date.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, said “The Ghana Mission in Beijing has full confidence in the measures put forward so far by the Chinese leadership to contain, prevent the spread and treat affected patients of the coronavirus.”

According to him, “We should not allow fear or the decisions of other countries to determine what we do. Our national interest and that of our citizens should be paramount and guide our actions.

He added that ” I wish to assure all parents and relatives of Ghanaians in China at this time that we are in control of the situation and need your support and prayers for God to help the scientists and doctors who have put their lives on the line to find a timely cure for this terrible coronavirus.”

BY Melvin Tarlue