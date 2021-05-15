China records historic landing on Mars

China has made history by successfully landing its first Mars rover.

The Mars rover, Chinese scientists reported, touched down on the red planet Saturday morning, May 15, 2021.

This is the first time China has landed a probe on a planet other than Earth.

China National Space Administration (CNSA) confirmed the landing on Saturday morning.

“The Mars exploration mission has been a total success,” Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, announced at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center.

“It’s another important milestone for China’s space exploration,” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue