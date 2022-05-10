Chinese Captain In Elmina Fishing Vessel Accident Identified

The captain who was reported dead in the Ghanaian fishing vessel, MV Comforter II that sank on Friday dawn in Ghana waters has been identified.

His name was mentioned as Cai Tuanqui, a 62-year-old Chinese.

The body of the deceased has body has been deposited at the morgue of the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Tema.

A Ghanaian fishing vessel, MV Comforter II, sank on Friday at 97 nautical miles south of Takoradi, along the western coast of Ghana, Marine Police said.

According to reports, 11 bodies – one Chinese and 10 Ghanaians including a fisheries observer, Collins Amoah – are still missing.

Fortunately, 14 people -, four Chinese and 10 Ghanaians were rescued and they are said to be receiving treatment at the IMAH.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the incident occurred at about 12am on Friday, between Elmina and Takoradi.

A total of 25 crew-members were said to be on board the vessel – 25 regular sailors and one fishing observer.

Sketchy video footage shows a rescue team salvaging a fisherman covered with blanket on board MV Comforter II, while a desperate operation was ongoing to search for other victims.

The vessel’s owner, Kojo Ampratwum who is said be stationed at the Tema Fishing Harbour, reported the incident to police.

He is said to have added in his report that the victims were traumatised during the disaster.

“The crew was hauling in a net that had caught a lot of fish, and at the time it was raining heavily and there was also a storm; so the weight pulled the vessel the other way, and as they tried to get the fish on board it turned, causing the disaster,” the vessel owner was said to have reported to the Marine Police in Tema.

Meanwhile, authorities say they are still investigating the matter to ascertain what really transpired.

