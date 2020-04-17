Chinese Mission Donates To Chief Imam

The Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu yesterday hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana at his Fadama residence when the diplomat went there to make donations to the cleric.

The items were made up of 2000 pieces of 1 kilo bags of rice, 1000 pieces of 2 litre cooking oil, 1000 pieces of 4 litre cooking oil and 6000 pieces of face masks.

The Envoy said the gesture was intended to strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries.

The Chief Imam on his part expressed gratitude to the Envoy and said the items could not have come at a better time.

The Chief Imam’s residence feeds many mouths everyday.