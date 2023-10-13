Chioma & Davido Reportedly Welcome Twins In USA

Several reports say Chioma and Davido, the renowned Nigerian celebrity couple, have welcomed twins, ushering in a moment of profound joy after facing a tragic loss.

The couple endured the heart-wrenching loss of their only child, Ifeanyi, in November 2022 due to a tragic drowning incident at their Banana Island residence in Lagos.

This sorrowful episode left a void in their lives, but the recent news has brought renewed happiness to their home.

The twin bundles of joy, a boy and a girl, graced the world on Monday, October 9, 2023.

An inside source, familiar with the family’s joyous moment, revealed that the twins arrived at 9p.m., marking a significant and joyous occasion for the family.

While neither Chioma nor Davido has officially posted the news on their social media platforms, the confirmation of this wonderful event came from an associate close to the couple. Ovie, a close friend and confidant, affirmed the news through a post on his official social media page, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the joyful revelation.