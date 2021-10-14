Cholera Alert: Ashanti Health Directorates Asked To Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has asked Health Directorates in the Region to update their Cholera preparedness and response plans to be able to respond to a possible outbreak.

A statement issued by the Regional Directorate on Thursday entreated Municipal and District Health Directorates to put in place measures to contain the situation in the event of an outbreak.

The statement signed by Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services said the threats of a Cholera outbreak was heightened by events in neighbouring countries.

“Several countries in Africa and Asia have reported Cholera outbreaks in 2021. The majority of the cases in Africa have been recorded by Nigeria and Niger with moderate cases from DRC, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Cameroon and Mali,” the statement said.

It said most of the outbreaks were preceded by floods and other disasters with few importations from other neighbouring countries.

The statement said epidemic preparedness was key to effective and timely response to public health threats and admonished the Directorates to be on the alert for a possible outbreak.

Regional monitoring teams, according to the statement, would be visiting District Hospitals and polyclinics to assess steps taken by the district health teams.

GNA