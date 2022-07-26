Christian Community Should Finance National Cathedral – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo says the cost of building the National Cathedral should be borne by the Christian community.

Speaking for the first time after the controversy surrounding the funding for the project, President Akufo-Addo said that the construction of the structure will fill a missing link in the nation’s spiritual architecture.

Speaking at the symposium of episcopal conferences of Africa and Madagascar, the President said that the cathedral will not only benefit Ghana but Africa in general.

“My personal view has always been that even though the Cathedral will be very much a national institution, the cost should be largely borne by the Christian community, with the state providing the land and initial funding to get the project off the ground.”

“Looking through the history of all the great cathedrals of the world, there has never been what can be called an appropriate time to build a cathedral. Invariably, it has taken many years, sometimes centuries, to complete,” the President said.

The President’s views notwithstanding, his government has pumped significant amounts of seed money into the project.

In March 2022, government released GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the project.

The $450 million project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The inter-denominational cathedral is expected to have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

The President has said the controversial project is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.