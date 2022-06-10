‘Christians Are Hypocrites’

First Lady

Ama Ataa Adomaa, popularly known as First Lady of US-based Ghana gospel singing duo, Heavenly Twins, has bemoaned the hypocritical attitude exhibited by some Ghanaian Christians.

She is of the view that some members of the Christian community in Ghana are hypocritical “to the extent that if you follow some of their doctrines you will end up in hell instead of the heaven pastors preach about.”

The musician revealed that, “I was on Abeiku Santana’s show some time ago and made an analogy that, I don’t see anything wrong with women doing butt implant and surgeries to look good.”

According to her, this attracted a lot of hate comments which shocked her, considering the kind of interpretation and judgment passed on the matter.

“It is okay for Christians to go to hospital for surgeries when they have kidney or liver failures but these same Christians are chastising me for telling the truth about enhancing your beauty,” she said.

First Lady of Heavenly Twins further queried, “So if they have to patch your skin because of a surgery will these same Christians not accept these remedies?”

The musician urged Ghanaians to desist from this negative attitude, for it breeds hatred and jealousy amongst people.