Christians Can’t Pay Offering- Mahama Cries Out

Former President John Mahama, who lost the 2016 general elections abysmally due to economic hardship that led Ghanaians to reject his second coming, has turned to crucify the current government over the challenges facing the country.

Mr. Mahama who has turned to be a new Apostle is making case for Churches to lose offertory from their members by saying the current economic hardship in Ghana has taken a toll on offerings to God.

According to him, followers of Christ are unable to give huge offerings in the church due to economic hardship, which has affected the pockets of Ghanaians.

He said this at the 175th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Ho, Volta Regional Capital over the weekend.

He said, “We must always spread Christian love, especially in this time, when money doesn’t like noise”.

“Especially at this time when we all agree that times are hard. This is the time we must show our Christian charity by loving our neighbours as ourselves”.

The former President continue that “And so whatever little you have to share, you should share with your neighbour. I mean we could tell the hardship in the system from the appeal for funds”.

He explained that “When it was GH¢2000, madam chair and a few people came and donated, then it came down to GH¢1000, then to GH¢500, then to GH¢200 and GH¢100. And when it got to the silver collection, GH¢1, GH¢2, the place was full, it shows that the pocket was not too good”.

The former President, therefore, appealed to Christians to pray for him and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 general elections.

He further noted that winning the 2024 elections would enable him and his party to rescue Ghana from the current economic hardship, rising inflation, and suffering.

“After we pray for Pakistan, Moderator should also say a special prayer for me and the NDC so that in some year that is just coming, luck will smile on us, God will smile on us and give us the power to come and rescue this country from the suffering we are going through,” he said.

Mr. Mahama lauded the efforts of the E.P Church, Ghana, to the development of the country, especially in the education and health sectors.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev Dr. Bliss Divine Agbeko, advised Christians to remain righteous followers of Christ and persevere to the very end.

He also implored persons in leadership positions to eschew corruption to earn a place in paradise adding the church would continue to shepherd its congregation for the common good of humanity.

-BY Daniel Bampoe