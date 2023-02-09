Chukwudi Launches Campaign Against Drug Trafficking

Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu

THE KING of the Igbo Community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has launched an advocacy campaign against the increasing drug trafficking cases on the African continent.

According to him, various international reports have revealed that the number of youth engaging in drug trafficking activities and using drugs is projected to increase significantly and this will largely affect Africans.

“As African leaders, we need to launch an advocacy campaign against drug trafficking which is largely affecting the youth who are our future leaders. These vulnerable young ones are our future and we need to help them by speaking against the act,” he said.

Chief Chukwudi made this statement in a media engagement yesterday in Accra.

He lauded the government for making a headway in the fight against drug trafficking in the country.

This commendation follows an earlier report which indicated that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) had destroyed a large quantity of cannabis that weighed about 50 tons with a market value of GH¢50 million, intercepted in 2021.

“The fight against drug trafficking is not one country’s fight. All African leaders must join the fight to save our youth. Let’s make efforts to curb the illicit trade and the use of prohibited substances until such a time when the country is ready to legalise it,” he added

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke