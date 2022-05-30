Church Elders Jumps Wall Over Illegal Connection

The Head Pastor and elders of Ossa Madih Church at Etsi Fawomanye in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region on Thursday Night did an unthinkable thing, by jumping a fence wall over an illegal electricity connection they were using for the Night church service.

According to reports, the ECG officials had information about the illegal connection tapped to the church building, hence contacting the Police to make the arrest, but with the smartest move by the church elders, they managed to escape arrest during watch night service.

The Head pastor as gathered has been engaging in such illegal acts over the past five years.

The Fault Manager at ECG, Francis Adetsi who confirmed the incident explained that they were on the field checking faults on meters when they saw the illegal connection which according to reports, has been in existence for over five years now.

According to him, the pastor and church members are not paying electricity bills hence causing financial loss to the state.

Meanwhile, the Police have since declared the church officials wanted as the investigation is ongoing to arrest them to face the court of law for prosecution.

– BY Daniel Bampoe