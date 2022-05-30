Bawumia Calls For Unity After NPP Regional Elections

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is calling for unity within the rank and file of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the party’s successful conduct of regional executive elections across the country over the weekend.

According to the Vice President, the united front will help the party to be more stronger than ever before.

A total of 12 incumbent Regional Chairmen of the NPP retained their seats after the exercise, which was held in 15 regions.

Out of the 12 who retained their seats, one of them, the Western Regional Chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, went unopposed while the Eastern region is having a new chairman.

However, one of tye regions, the Central regional polls were put on hold because of a court injunction.

Commenting after the elections, Dr. Bawumia in a facebook post described the elections as impressive and congratulated newly-elected regional executives of the party.

He wrote that “Impressive show of intra-party democracy so far exhibited by the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of elections from the polling stations to the regional level,” the vice-president posted on Facebook on Monday (30 May).

“Congratulations to all competing parties,” Bawumia said. “We should be more poised, now than ever, to forge unity for a stronger party. Even though the contestants may have been on opposing sides, let us all remember that we are one family, the Kukrudu family. Once again, ayekoo to all party faithful for this success.”

By Vincent Kubi