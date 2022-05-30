150 Women Learn Craft

Resource persons taking the participants through the course

About 150 women selected from various communities in Koforidua in the Eastern Region have received training in various crafts.

The training programme being organized by Influential Women Foundation, a nongovernmental organization is to make the women independent while empowering them through skills training and handicrafts.

The women were taught how to make fascinators, liquid soap, beading making, and Sobolo.

Addressing participants, Public Relations Officer of the Influential Woman Foundation, Hannah Mahmoud said this will enable them to be self-sufficient and rely less on society.

She said the time has come for Ghanaians to shift from ‘white colored’ jobs which are not often available and engage in ventures that will benefit them, the community, and the country at large.

She said the foundation started its charity work by distributing free sanitary pads and toilet rolls to women and teenagers in some selected rural communities.

“So far, we have been able to donate over 2000 pads at Nyanfekon, Central Region, and at Kuntenase, Pease in the Ashanti Region, where three schools were selected and given sanitary pads, learning materials, nose masks, hand sanitizers, and soaps.

“We have also been in the Eastern Region, to Larteh Akuapem during their festive occasion, where we educated the women on breast cancer, then to Asamankese, where we spent time with some widows.

We are also looking at empowering the girl-child through workshops, especially for those that are unable to continue their education, to train them on some handcrafts, to help them to become independent, knowing that, that particular group is vulnerable, to help stop them from being exposed.

We are also looking at the area of supplying learning materials to rural communities, where we have already given out over 1000 exercise books.”

Constance Fiagadzi took participants through bead making, while Eunice Kwakyewaa & Linda Esi Itsiah, and Miss Nakita took them through liquid soup making, sobolo makings, and fascinator making.

The ceremony also attracted dignitaries including Evangelist Prince Asante (The Redemption Power ministry Jumapo) Rev Bentle and Miss Ezra Abena Effah (founder TIWOF).

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey