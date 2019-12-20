Church Member Jailed For Stealing Ghana Card Laptop

A 20 YEAR-old man will have to spend the next four years behind bars after being jailed for stealing a laptop, being used for the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise in the Ashanti Region.

Identified as Prince Kwadwo Boakye, the convict was said to have managed to steal the laptop and formatted it, thereby deleting all the vital information on it.

According to reports, personnel of the National Identification Authority (NIA) were registering people in Agona when Kwadwo Boakye took advantage and stole the laptop.

After the day’s exercise on December 16, 2019, the NIA personnel kept their HP laptops and other registration equipments in one of the rooms at the Agona Community Center.

Coincidentally, that same room also served as the storage place for properties belonging to one of the leading churches in Agona, where the convict is said to be a member.

Kwadwo Boakye after stealing the laptop quickly formatted it, perhaps, in an attempt to delete traces of it in order to prevent him from being arrested.

After realizing the theft, personnel of the NIA, rushed to the police at Agona and officially lodged a complaint. The police then began investigations.

The police, after investigations, apprehended Kwadwo Boakye and arraigned him, where he pleaded guilty to a stalling charge at a court in Nsuta. He was then sentenced for four years.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi