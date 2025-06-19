Church of Pentecost unveils new Hospital in Bolgatanga

The Church of Pentecost has unveiled a state-of-the-art hospital in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region of Ghana, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery in underserved communities nationwide. The Bolgatanga facility is among five new health centers that the Church of Pentecost is constructing across Ghana, underscoring its commitment to holistic community development.

Addressing the chiefs and congregants at the unveiling ceremony in Bolgatanga, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, highlighted the church’s contributions to the country’s development. He indicated that the church is not committed to the preaching of the gospel of God alone, but also collaborates with the government and other stakeholders to foster the socio-economic development of the nation.

He said, “… currently, the church operates an impressive network of 12 healthcare facilities, including four hospitals and eight clinics, catering for more than 234,516 outpatients annually. With a committed staff of 1,199, these facilities deliver crucial healthcare services to our communities.

As we speak, five additional health facilities, including a Specialist Hospital in Accra, are at various stages of completion. Furthermore, just in 2024, the church generously contributed GH₵ 10,729,795.98 toward healthcare support for its members at various levels of the Church. Alongside various initiatives in health, the Church is making substantial investments in education, water and sanitation, agriculture, skills training, and security enhancement projects. For example, in the education sector, the Church proudly operates 109 educational institutions, which include 104 basic schools, four Senior High Schools, and one university. Apart from infrastructural development, it will interest you to know that the Church in 2024 spent a total of GH₵ 17,186,903.75 to support the educational pursuits of its members.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Regarding water and sanitation, the Church has made noteworthy strides over the past five years (2019–2024), successfully installing 239 mechanized boreholes in underserved communities and institutions, benefiting over 110,000 individuals. Also awaiting commissioning is a State-of-the-art Correctional facility at Damango (adding to two already constructed and commissioned at Ejura and Nsawam) and a Police Station at Kawampe, all stemming from our security improvement project.”

The Executive Director of Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Dr. Peter Kwame Yaboah, pledged to collaborate with the government to post qualified health practitioners to the facility to ensure quality health care delivery to the people of the region and beyond.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Donatus Akamugri, in a speech read for him, expressed gratitude to the church of Pentecost for choosing to establish the hospital in Bolgatanga. She added that the government is collaborating with key stakeholders like the missionaries to deliver quality health, education, and other life-transforming infrastructure to the people of the Upper East Region.

The Paramount Chief of the Nangodi Traditional Area, Naba Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, who spoke on behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs, pledged to provide the necessary support for the hospital to realize its full potential to the benefit of the people of the Upper East Region and beyond. He, however, admonished health workers who will be posted to the facility to uphold high standards of professionalism.

The hospital is comprised of a fully equipped Outpatient Department (OPD) with an emergency unit, separate Male and Female Wards for patient care, 2 Consulting rooms, a Delivery Ward for maternity services, a Dispensary for medication management, a theatre for surgical procedures, a laboratory for diagnosis, a public health unit dedicated to health education and prevention, Doctor’s office, Treatment and injection room, Staff washrooms, 2 changing rooms and a service power.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga