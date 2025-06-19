GETFund, Sky Brokers Sign MoU

Deliman Osman in a handshake with Paul Adjei after the MoU signing

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sky Brokers, a leading local logistics company, to offer pre-financing support to contractors and suppliers engaged in GETFund-funded projects.

This strategic partnership aims to accelerate project delivery and enhance the efficiency of education infrastructure development across the country in line with the vision of President John Mahama.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework where Sky Brokers and its Chinese partners, Jiangsu Yisong Construction Engineering Co Ltd will provide tailored and flexible pre-financing solutions to contractors and suppliers executing GETFund-approved projects.

This initiative is designed to bridge funding gaps, reduce project delays, and ensure the timely completion of critical educational infrastructure. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Administrator of GETFund, Mr. Paul Adjei, emphasised the significance of the partnership: “One of the key challenges affecting timely project execution is access to upfront capital. This partnership with Sky Partners addresses that gap directly. It aligns with our commitment to deliver on our mandate effectively, ensuring that schools and educational facilities are delivered on time and at the highest quality standards.”

The Managing Director of Sky Brokers, Mr. Mesuna Deliman Osman, also remarked: “We are proud to collaborate with GETFund on this transformative initiative. Our financing solutions are tailored to support local contractors and suppliers, boosting their capacity to deliver. This MoU represents not just a financial partnership, but a shared vision to improve educational outcomes in Ghana.”

The MoU is expected to significantly reduce project lead times, strengthen local contractor participation, and enhance transparency and accountability within the funding and implementation process.