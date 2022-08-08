‘Church Unity My Goal’

Rev. Dr. Stephen Yannusom Wengam

The newly elected General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yannusom Wengam, says his immediate step is to unite the church for revival and greatness. This will pave the way for Assemblies of God to regain its position as the leading Pentecostal Church in Ghana.

Rev. Dr. Wengam, who is the Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, was speaking after his election at the 30th biennial General Council Meeting of Assemblies of God, Ghana attended by more than 3,000 delegates at the University of Cape Coast.

Rev. Dr. Wengam, 50, takes over from Rev. Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso who has been General Superintendent for 12 years. Other officers elected were Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Adjei – Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang – General Secretary, Rev. Dr. Abu Baba – General Treasurer, Rev. Henry Kyei Mensah – Men’s Ministry, Rev. Mrs Gladys Abu Baba – Women’s Ministry, Rev. Michael Atisu – Sunday School, Rev. Nkum – Home Missions, Rev. Anthony Doeh – Foreign Missions, and Rev. Alhassan – Music Ministry.

Rev. Dr. Wengam promised to deliver “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, speed, open heavens, and fulfillment of the Great Commission.”

He recalled that Assemblies of God, Ghana used to be the leading Pentecostal Church in Ghana. It was the first to establish a Bible School, a Radio Ministry, use social action activities to win souls, and transform communities. It was also the first church of Assemblies of God worldwide to produce a President and a Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Rev. Wengam declared: “We will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church. Ours is a church destined for greatness, and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival.”

Rev. Dr. Wengam said the journey to the highest office of Assemblies of God, Ghana has been “rough and tough as I endured odds, resistance, false accusations and misrepresentations.”

He expressed profound appreciation to God for raising him for that assignment, adding that “ it’s victory for the ordinary local pastor who may never become District Pastor, Regional Superintendent or Executive Presbytery Member but who now has hope that indeed God still raises Davids from obscurity to prominence. The lesson to all is that we should not put the law above grace.”