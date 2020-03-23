CID Takes Over Soldier ‘Robbers’ Case

The Anti Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters has taken over a robbery case involving four soldiers and five civilians accused of robbing five stone quarries at Gomoa Ojobi and Awutu Bosom-Abena in the Central Region.

The suspects include WO1 Osei Nyarko Isaac, WO1 George Boamah, S/Sgt Ennid Michael and Sgt Aburam Abraham.

The civilians are Ransford Awuni, Cornelius Akorasse, Nelson Akweso Rayan, Ben Ajah aka Cliff Hickman, David Amuzu and Ebenezer Annan Quao.

The soldiers, who according to police sources are attached to the Jubilee House, allegedly moved two of their duty vehicles, rented an additional vehicle and used them for the said ‘operation’.

The official vehicles purportedly used were AS3366-18 and BA 2504-14, while the rented Pajaro had registration number GS 1696-13.

According to the police, the suspects attacked five quarries including Executive Stone Quarry located at Gomoa Ojobi, Haoxin Stone Quarry located at Awutu Ofaakor, Pilot Stone Quarry also located at Gomoa Ojobi, F&J Rock at Awutu Bosom-Abena and Msokot Quarry, also located at Awutu Bosom-Abena.

The heads of the five companies have visited the CID headquarters to give out their statements.

At the Executive Quarry, where the suspects first visited around 7:30am, they robbed them of items such as a laptop, system units, two CCTV cameras and a cash of GH¢10,000.

“The suspects then moved to Pilot Quarry where they robbed workers of a cash of GH¢8,000, then to F&J Rock where GH¢4,500 was robbed; Hoaxin Quarry where GH¢55,000 was taken and finally Msokot Quarry where the police arrested them,” the police revealed, adding that at the last quarry site, the suspects could not take anything from the workers.

It said the military personnel among the suspects had been handed over to the Military Police who would conduct their own investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey