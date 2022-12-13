Cilla Asa Releases Debut Album ‘Genesis’

Cilla Asa

Priscilla Appiah, popularly known as Cilla Asa, a rising Ghanaian gospel singer, worshipper and a songwriter, has released her debut album titled ‘Genesis’.

Cilla Asa, who began her singing career at Kings Palace International (KPI) choir in London, United Kingdom, started writing her own songs from 2010.

However, it was not until January 7, 2020, that she released her first powerful single, ‘Adom Pono’, a danceable tune with very powerful lyrical content produced by KODA GH. A track she claims is her personal testimony, inspired by 1Corinthians 16:9.

The GMA-UK 2022 nominee for UK-Based Gospel Artiste of the Year has since released two amazon singles; ‘Change Is Coming’, released during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to bring hope to the world and ‘Lift Jesus Higher’, a sensational victory praise tune.

She has chosen a decidedly wider array of gospel styles in other to touch a wider array of emotions and reaching out to inspire and boost faith to the Glory of God.