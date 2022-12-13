Stonebwoy, Praye, Others To Rock ‘The Citiuation’ 2022

Stonebwoy

Award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has been announced as one of the artistes billed to rock the biggest end-of-year party exclusively organised by Citi TV/Citi FM, dubbed ‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’, on December 24, 2022.

The third edition of the event has a host of other artistes who are already lacing their boots to give patrons an experience of a lifetime to officially usher them into Christmas.

This year’s event will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach in Accra, with performances from Akwaboah and Abiana, as well as back-to-back hit songs from hiplife group, Praye.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle will be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are four packages on offer, Platinum tables go for a cool GH¢9,500 (accommodates eight people), Diamond tables for GH¢7,000 (accommodates eight people), Gold tables for GH¢5,000 (accommodates six people) and the Silver package is GH¢4,000 (accommodates six people).

The 2021 edition saw performances from Obrafour, Mzbel, and Ofori Amponsah.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, and Logistics Movers. It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.