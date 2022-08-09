Cilla Grabs GMA-UK Nominations

Cilla

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, songwriter and producer, Priscilla Appiah, popularly known as Cilla, has received two nominations for 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) slated for October in London.

The ‘Lift Jesus Higher’ hitmaker, believes she deserves the awards because she has worked hard in the gospel music industry in the year under review.

GMA-UK is being organised by Alordia Promotions in partnership with West Coast Promotions to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s gospel music industry.

Cilla, who has been nominated in the UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year and UK-based Gospel Song of the Year, will face stiff competition from some of the celebrated UK-based acts for the awards.

She expressed her delight upon the recognition by the awards scheme and urged her fans to vote for her to help win the two awards.

It’s quite understandable how she believes she has worked so much than most artistes who are also hopeful of winning in the highly-coveted categories.

Her management team therefore urged music lovers as well as all her fans to vote massively for her to win the awards.

According to some of her fans in Ghana and UK, Cilla deserves the two awards because she had worked very hard to make her presence felt in the local music scene after the release of her hit song titled ‘Lift Jesus Higher’.

Cilla is a rising Ghanaian gospel singer/worshiper, songwriter who thrives to engage people to have strong relationship with God through her ministrations.

By George Clifford Owusu