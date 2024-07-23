CIMAG Seals Historic Pact To Boost Development In Africa

A significant milestone was achieved as the Centre for International Maritime Affairs Ghana (CIMAG) has solidified its commitment to fostering sustainable development and enhancing educational sectors by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Vanuatu Trade Commission Ghana (VTC GH) and the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS).

The ceremony, held at the CIMAG premises, marked a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at driving growth in maritime and legal education not only in Ghana but across Africa. Mr. Anthony Yao Jim-Fugar, the Board Chairman of CIMAG, expressed his excitement and gratitude over this historic partnership in his opening remarks.

The MoU between CIMAG and VTC GH pledges to establish a robust framework of cooperation to promote the activities of the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana through various media and public engagements. These efforts will include articles, reports, conferences, and workshops all focused on sustainable development utilizing the AKL Lumi currency.

Ambassador Prof. Hugh Keku Aryee highlighted the significance of the partnership, emphasizing its role in promoting sustainable development and enhancing the maritime sector. He stressed the collaborative focus on the Blue Economy and sustainable development, supported by the innovative AKL Lumi currency to drive economic growth and environmental preservation.

IPLS and VTC GH’s partnership will facilitate academic excellence, infrastructure development, and AI training for students, faculty, and administrative staff. This transformative initiative includes training in prompt engineering, deep learning, machine learning, provided research grants – all costs covered by the Vanuatu Trade Commission.

Ambassador Aryee noted that this collaboration symbolizes the beginning of a transformative journey, dedicated to fostering innovation, enhancing academic training, and advancing sustainable development within Ghana and beyond.

Albert D. Fiatui, Executive Director/CEO of CIMAG, shared his enthusiasm for the potential impact of this collaboration on Ghana’s Blue Economy, Africa, and the Diaspora. He looked forward to working closely with VTC GH and ADCB to maximize the benefits of this partnership.

Mr. Alex Nartey outlined their ambitious initiative to train professionals and leaders in AI, emphasizing the opportunity for Africans to take charge of their own affairs and seize this transformative moment.

Dr. David King Boison from Knowledge Web Centre (KWC), tasked with training millions in AI, highlighted the economic potential of such knowledge, foreseeing increased economic activities resulting from effective utilization.

Gratitude was expressed by both CIMAG and IPLS towards VTC GH, ADCB, and KWC for their vital support in kickstarting this groundbreaking era in maritime, legal, and AI education across Africa.