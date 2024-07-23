IEA Replies Mahama On Presidential Debate

John Dramani Mahama

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has addressed allegations suggesting its bias towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as the controversy surrounding a potential presidential debate for the upcoming general elections unfolds.

In response to criticism from Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Spokesperson for the Mahama 2024 Campaign, the IEA clarified that it had not officially engaged or informed any political party or presidential candidate prior to its announcement regarding the proposed debate. The institution emphasized that it plans to extend formal invitations to all relevant parties involved in the electoral process, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“While we respect the concerns raised by the Mahama 2024 Campaign, it is important to note that our initial press release did not involve specific engagement with any political entity. Our intention was to follow up with individual invitations to candidates to participate in the debates and associated activities,” the IEA stated in a released.

The IEA reiterated its commitment to providing an unbiased platform for candidates to present their policies and engage in meaningful discussions with the electorate.

The organization emphasized that equal opportunity would be given to all presidential and vice-presidential candidates, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity in the democratic process.

Recognizing the pivotal role that debates play in strengthening Ghana’s democracy, the IEA encouraged active participation from all eligible candidates.

The organization underscored the importance of informed decision-making by voters based on the presentations and engagements during the debates.

The NDC had called the bluff of the IEA over the debate proposal claiming that the organisation is in bed with the NPP Presidential candidate.

Interestingly it’s the same IEA platform that had provided John Mahama his running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang for two consecutive elections including the 2024 polls.

By Vincent Kubi