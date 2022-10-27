‘CIMG Curriculum Bridging Industry Gap ‘

CIMG Officials at the 2nd PMQ Exam Results Media Briefing in Accra

THE CHARTERED Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has stated that the professional marketing qualification (PMQ) examinations organized for two of the existing 10 Accredited Study Centres (ASCs) are designed to serve the needs of the growing industry in the country.

The accredited centers are the Ghana School of Marketing and the University of Professional Studies.

Speaking at a Media Briefing on the 2nd CIMG PMQ Exam Results announcement, The Consulting Director of Education, CIMG, Adam Sulley indicated that the examining board as part of their mandates in addressing the growing industrial demands of marketing services in the country carried out a pre-studies and realized that there was a gap between the academic curriculum and the needs of the industry.

The curriculum pathways of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), have developed excellent professional marketers who are filling the industry gap to produce the best services to customers.

“For students who have participated in the various pathways and are currently serving in the industry have confirmed that there was a lot they did not know and now are doing better increasing their work efficiencies,” he said.

The CIMG mounted 15 courses for the June 2022 examinations at levels 1,2,3, 5, and 6. The performance was analyzed on a subjects-by-subject basis aimed to ascertain the signaling effect on how our localization of the examinations has been implemented and the potential effect on the qualifications and abilities.

According to the Chief Examiner, Francis Mensah Sasraku the CIMG performance assessment index shows that the minimum pass rate was achieved in 13 out of 15 courses at levels 2, 3, 4, and 6. These courses accessed the skills of the potential marketing professionals as to how they have been able to adapt to the increasing challenges of decision-making in the expert problem-solving arena.

Out of 285 candidates, at level one the foundation of marketing had 217 candidates with an overall pass rate of 24 per cent, Buyer Behaviour 20 per cent Business Law and Ethics 88 percent pass rate.

Pathway 2 (Digital Marketing), had a pass rate of 67 per cent, and Management in Practice 100 per cent pass rate. Pathway 3 (Branch management) 83 per cent pass rate, Selling and Sale management 79 per cent, Digital optimization 87 per cent, and Marketing Research and Insight 65 per cent pass rate. No candidate for pathway 4.

Pathway 5 (Strategic Marketing Management) 100 per cent Integrated Marketing Communication 100 per cent Strategic Marketing in Practice 88 per cent, Advance Digital Marketing 100 per cent, Public Sector Marketing 100 per cent pass rate.

National President of CIMG Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee stated that the results were analysed using the minimum performance range, which indicates whether at least 50 per cent of candidates passed the paper or not.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke