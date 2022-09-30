CIMG Seeks Stronger Ties With Daily Guide

Officials of Daily Guide and CIMG in a pose

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), Kwabena Agyekum, has said the institute is keen to boost ties with Daily Guide Network (DGN).

Speaking during an official visit to the media organisation yesterday, Mr. Agyekum spoke of a “special partnership” between the two organisations and expressed particular interest in bolstering their cooperation on branding and advertising.

He was accompanied by Ama Amoah, Kenneth Awuku, and Sheilla Kum, all of the Publicity, Publication and International Affairs Committee of the CIMG.

“As great as our relationship is, it is important for us to take necessary steps to engage with our key partners and stakeholders and we feel that DAILY GUIDEis our home,” the CIMG CEO said, and expressed the institute’s profound gratitude and appreciation to the Daily Guide for its unflinching support over the period.

The CIMG officials also used the opportunity to discuss other matters of mutual interest to the two institutions.

CEO of Western Group, Kwame Edenkema Blay, who received the CIMG officials, said the company also sees CIMG as partners in developing the DGN brand.

He told his guests that the Western Group, which is a conglomerate of several businesses, has radio and TV stations, and it is on expansion drive, extending its tentacles to the Western Region.

Mr. Blay said the DGN brand has about 220 workforces across the country and over 200,000 readership of the DAILY GUIDE newspaper.

“People say the newspaper industry is dying, but we beg to disagree. It is the case that we don’t market ourselves. We have the option to do fully-coloured newspaper which no organisation in Ghana has,” he asserted.

On the TV and radio, Kwame Blay disclosed, “We have now gone into producing local contents,” intimating that the stations would soon introduce various contents to satisfy their audiences.

He pledged the company’s readiness to partner with CIMG in the execution of its mission, particularly its project on customer satisfaction index for service deliveries by banks, insurance companies, hotels and others.

Present at the meeting were the Executive Editor, Fortune Kwame Alimi; and News Editor, A.R. Gomda.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu