3Media Boss Resigns

CHIEF EXECUTIVE Officer (CEO) of media conglomerate, 3Media Networks, Baba Sadiq, has resigned after four successful years at post, a statement issued by the company’s Board of Directors on Friday morning announced.

Baba Sadiq served as as the company’s first CEO, where he led the execution of cutting-edge events in Ghana’s showbusiness industry, notably the 3Media Music Awards.

Under his tenure, 3Media Networks became a household name with its flagship event, the 3Media Music Awards, becoming one of the most widely attended music awards events in the country with a nationwide viewership and even beyond.

In his resignation letter, Baba Sadiq expressed his gratitude to the Board and management of the Network for the opportunity to serve as the company’s CEO.

The Board, on its part, wished him well in his future endeavors as he begins a new chapter in his life.

The Board also stated that a new CEO would be announced in due course to take over the reins at of the company.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio