Mankessim Murder: Suspects Killed 3 More Persons– Police

Police ongoing investigations into the Mankessim murder case has revealed that the two suspects, reportedly killed three more persons as part of their money ritual venture.

This latest information by Michael Darko alias Nana 1 and Christopher Ekow Clarke, brings the number of persons confirmed to have been gruesomely murdered by the suspects to four.

One of the victims has been identified as Gloria Yeboah, a petty trader, from Obokrom in Kumasi.

She was reported missing sometime in June 2022 when she left home in her quest to travel abroad.

According to a statement released by police, the suspects lured the deceased to Accra on June 17, 2022, and took her to Mankessim under the pretext of preparing her to travel to Holland. However, she was later killed by them.

The body of the deceased has been found and police have been able to locate her family who have identified her as Gloria Yeboah.

“Police is providing the necessary support to the family in these difficult times,” a statement dated Friday September 30, 2022 said.

According to the Police, they are also following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by the suspects.

That investigation according to sources has led to the discovery of two more cases, a male and a female bringing the cases to four.

“Investigations so far point to the fact that the suspects are involved in ritual murders. They lure their victims, sometimes under the pretext of helping them to travel abroad and then kill them.

“We therefore urge any member of the public who has dealt with the suspects or knows someone who has ever dealt with them to contact the police on 0243809991 to assist the investigation. We would like the public to note that this is a temporal number dedicated only to this investigation.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed report indicates that the suspects have killed more suspects which are yet to come to the attention of the police.

Another suspect who was said to be a grave digger has reportedly been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

By Vincent Kubi