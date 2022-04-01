Cina Soul Grateful To Ghanaians

Cina Soul and KiDi

Female songwriter and recording artiste, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, known in showbiz as Cina Soul, has expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for making her song ‘Feelings’, which she featured KiDi, a hit all over the country.

She also expressed her profound appreciation to all her fans and radio DJs and presenters for their immense contribution towards the growth of her musical career.

Her ‘Feelings’ has been nominated in the Best Highlife Song and Best Highlife Artiste categories in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022.

The song, which is collaboration between Cina Soul and KiDi, was released late last year, and it has made an impact on the local music scene.

KiDi and Cina Soul have collectively worked on songs like ‘Say You Love Me’ housed under KiDi’s ‘Sugar’ album and ‘Baddo’ of Cina’s ‘Metanoia’ extended play.

Produced by Datbeatgod and KiDi, the song will certainly evoke your emotions.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Cina Soul said, “I’m very happy that you guys have been playing ‘Feelings’, and also it’s on your chart shows, so I appreciate your efforts so much in making it a hit song.”

She said, “We just wanted to do a song that had emotions with a little bit of feelings in it at the same time its highlife and at the same time you can dance to it (sic).”

“Please there was not much feeling but there was a little bit of feelings which were attached in the writing of my hit song ‘feelings’ (sic),” she stated on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

Cina Soul is an amazing singer who came into the limelight after emerging as the first runner-up at the Vodafone Icons remix edition. She released her debut album, ‘Metanioa’ featuring M.anifest, Worlasi and KiDi in 2016.

She is credited with a number of awards, which include MTN 4SYTE TV Music Video Awards best photography with ‘Ojorley’ song in 2019.