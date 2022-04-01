‘We Want To Unleash Creativity Of Ghanaians’

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that there is great potential for Ghanaians in the creative arts, fashion, and film industries, saying, “We want to unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of our youth, by giving them education and skills training in the Creative Arts.

“The Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, whose construction is currently 70% complete, will serve as a beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in this field.”

He recalled with nostalgia that just the end of 2019, before the onset of COVID-19, the world came to Ghana in that “December to Remember” programme and became the place to be at the end of “Year of Return.”

“Ghana continues to lead the push for African renaissance through the decade-long ‘Beyond the Return Project’. The ‘December in GH’ component of this project has positioned Ghana as the destination to visit every December,” the President stated.

According to him, last year, the country recorded some 623,523 visitors, significant increase from the 355,108 visitors the year before, signifying a marked rebound of the country’s tourism sector.

“We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years,” he intimated.

He said government is, therefore, undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of tourist attractions across the country, particularly the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which will enable the nation to position itself as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa.

“Government is determined to make our country the place where hard work pays good dividends. We have made substantial investments in the agriculture sector, for example, because we recognise this is where a substantial number of our people make a living,” he added.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House