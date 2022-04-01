Algerian Football Federation File Complaint Against Cameroon

Mohammed Salisu

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has said the FA has made several attempts without success to get Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars.

Countless invitations from CK Akonor, Milovan Rajevac and currently Otto Addo to play for his motherland have fallen through.

The Southampton centre back says he needs more time to get himself ready for national duty.

Speaking on Citi TV, Asante Twun said that Salisu was given an invite by Otto Addo for Ghana’s World Cup game against Nigeria but he could not honour it.

“We’ve made overtures about four to five times, CK tried and wasn’t successful, Milovan did the same too and wasn’t successful, even Otto Addo tried and Salisu still thinks he needs time.”

The FA’s communications boss added, “I think we have gotten to a point where we have to focus on players who are willing to play than players who are dragging their feet.”

Ghana will know their group opponents for the World Cup at today’s draw in Qatar.

The Black Stars qualified after a 1-1 drawn game with Nigeria in Abuja, qualifying on away goal rule.

With Ghana making it to Qatar in November, the defender’s potential call up has stoked heated debate among the football fraternity.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum