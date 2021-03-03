Citi FM Launches Heritage Month 2021

Bernard Avle, Citi FM’s morning show host

Citi FM and Citi TV have launched the 2021 edition of Heritage Month, a full-month celebration of Ghana’s rich culture, heritage and untold stories.

Heritage Month is celebrated in March every year on 97.3 Citi FM and Citi TV with educative, informative and entertaining activities both on-air and outdoor.

It is a month to learn, appreciate, celebrate, and tell the story of Ghana.

Every weekday morning in March this year, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities who have a wealth of knowledge in the history of Ghana.

Throughout the day, historian Kweku Darko Ankrah will present some cultural tit-bits on Citi TV.

It is a great opportunity to learn Ghanaian historical facts, heritage, and traditions with the on-air series.

Also, on Citi TV’s Breakfast Daily, viewers will be enthralled with compelling content on Ghanaian food, music, fashion, dance, captivating performances, and traditions from all over the country.

Heritage Month has in the past, had activities such as the Heritage Caravan which took people around tourist sites in the various regions to explore Ghana.

The Accra Music Expo, the Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) concert, and the ‘Back to Your Village Bazaar’ have all been prominent components of Heritage Month.

However, unlike in previous years, all the outdoor events have been shelved this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Heritage Month is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV.