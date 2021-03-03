NDC Demands Refund Of Filing Fees

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded for a refund of its parliamentary and presidential filing fees for the December 7, 2020, general elections.

NDC made the request in a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

In the letter March 2, 2021, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) informed the EC boss that “it is formally requesting for a refund of deposits it made in respect of its presidential and parliamentary candidates.”

The party cited Regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of C.I. 127 to back its demand.

It says Regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of C.I. 127 “spell out the conditions for a refund or forfeiture of deposits made by presidential or parliamentary candidates.

It noted that regulations spell out that “a presidential or parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25% and 12.5% respectively in a general election to qualify for a refund.”

The request for refund is coming barely a day to the Supreme Court’s final ruling on the 2020 election petition hearing.

Below is the letter

By Melvin Tarlue