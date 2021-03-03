Ronaldo Banned From Domestic Duties

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that she insists on changing the light bulbs in the house she lives in with Cristiano Ronaldo so the Juventus star avoids the risk of injury.

The evergreen Ronaldo, who turned 36 in February, is approaching the twilight of his career, and yet he is still banging in the goals for the Serie A giants this season.

But with time becoming increasingly of the essence, Rodriguez said that she didn’t want him risking injury considering how high the ceilings are in their house.

“Changing a light bulb in our house is impossible, we have such high ceilings,” the 27-year-old Rodriguez told Sportweek.

“If you were Cristiano Ronaldo, would you change a light bulb nearly 20 foot above the ground?

“Better not. Take care of yourself and dedicate yourself to being the best at what you do. I will take care of the rest. I make it all work out. I like to take care of my home and my family,” she said.

Ronaldo has featured on 34 occasions for club and country so far this season, scoring an impressive 28 goals.

Juventus are currently languishing third in Serie A on 46 points, a tally that is level with fourth-place Atalanta and places them 10 points behind leaders, Inter Milan.