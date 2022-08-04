What's New

Citi FM’s Bernard Avle Loses Wife

August 4, 2022

The General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV Bernard Koku Avle has lost his wife.

His wife, Justine Avle, died yesterday evening, August 3, 2022 after a short illness.

The award-winning journalist and Host of one of the most authoritative morning shows in the country who has built a niche for himself, married Justine in 2011.

Mr. Avle host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM and Point of View Show on Citi TV, have five kids; four boys and a girl with his late wife.

Painfully, she left behind a few months old baby who was breastfeeding.

By Vincent Kubi

