4 Suspects Grabbed In Deadly Robbery

The Ghana Police Service through sustained intelligence-led operation over a nine week period have arrested four armed robbery suspects connected to a deadly attacked.

The suspects who were involved in a robbery attack that led to the death of two people, were arrested at Asaman Tamfoe in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

The robbers, numbering seven, attacked a gold buying company in the town, shot and killed the security man on duty and robbed the company of an unspecified amount of money. While attempting to escape, they also shot one other person who later died.

According to a Police report, through ongoing painstaking investigations and intelligence, four of the gang members have been arrested so far.

The Police said suspect Moro Saado was arrested on 3rd June, 2022 in Kumasi, suspect Aliu Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on 14th June,2022 at Akanten, near Asesewa, Elvis Kwaasie was arrested on 15th June, 2022 at Asaman Tamfoe and Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested at Sofoline, Kumasi on 2nd August.

“We wish to assure the public that the remaining three members of the gang, can run and hide, but not forever, we will surely get them arrested to face justice” the Police added.

– BY Daniel Bampoe