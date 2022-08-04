Kidnapped Nollywood Actors Released

Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by their kidnappers.

In a statement issued by the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the two actors were released unhurt and in healthy conditions.

“This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed,” it said.

“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to the Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.”

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their security at all times.

Thank you Signed Monalisa Chinda Coker Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria.”

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel were kidnapped while they were returning from a movie set at Ozalla town in Enugu State on Friday, July 29, 2022. Fortunately, they gained their freedom on Wednesday.