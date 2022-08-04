EOCO Recovers GHC3.5m For BOST

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal has revealed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has helped to recover over GHC3.5 million for the State petroleum storage company.

He made this known when BOST presented two photocopy machines and their accessories to EOCO on Wednesday August 3, 2022, in response to a request by the anti graft body.

Whilst making the presentation, the Managing Director stated that: “EOCO has been our development partners for a while. We escalated our issues to them and within a month they had recovered about GH₵3,500,000; which is 5% of taxes and levies that were due BOST popularly known as the BOST margin”.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, on her part noted that in the wake of disclosures at the courts, the photocopiers are very relevant to investigations and other activities.

She expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the gesture and encouraged other institutions to see EOCO as a partner in recovering the necessary revenue to develop the country.

By Vincent Kubi