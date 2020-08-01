Citi TV To Premiere Keyboard Idol Today

Jessica Opare Saforo, Programmes Manager of Citi FM/TV

Citi TV’s much-anticipated reality show, Keyboard Idol, will premiere on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 7 pm.

Keyboard Idol is a reality talent show aimed at unearthing young keyboardists below the age of 15.

The show essentially seeks to encourage healthy competition and mental development through arts.

It will provide an avenue for young people, who are home during the Covid-19 period, to engage themselves and help sharpen their cognitive skills.

In the station’s quest to find the ultimate Keyboard Idol in Ghana, over 300 entries were submitted by children who fell in the specified age bracket.

The entries were received from across the 16 regions in Ghana. Notable among the regions were Greater Accra, Western, Volta, Northern, Bono and Central Region.

The over 300 entries were carefully selected and contestants were shifted to the top 30 who will go through the final auditions.

The winner of this talent competition walks home with a whopping GH¢10,000, which is the grand prize.

Keyboard Idol is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM.