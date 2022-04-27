Civil Servant Disqualified From NPP Race

Kwabena Nsenkyire

A CIVIL Servant at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Owusu Sekyere, has been disqualified from contesting in the Manhyia South NPP chairmanship race.

Ashanti Regional NPP First Vice Chairman, Kwabena Nsenkyire, petitioned the NPP Vetting Committee that Owusu Sekyere is a civil servant and therefore, cannot contest.

The NPP vetting committee investigated the matter and disqualified Owusu Sekyere after its investigations affirmed the allegation.

This clears the way for Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka ‘Tomtom’, another aspirant, who was qualified, to solely contest for the seat.

Petition

According to Mr. Nsenkyire, “Owusu Sekyere is a deputy estate officer at the KMA,” adding, the aspirant, legally, should resign from KMA before picking NPP forms to contest.

“That he is a civil servant, hence falls within the Civil Service personnel in the state,” part of the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman’s petition, seen by DAILY GUIDE, stated.

“That the neutrality principle of the Civil Service embedded in the laws of this state precludes any civil servant from partaking in partisan politics except he or she resigns.

“That Owusu is still at post and currently on strike as a member of CLOGSSAG for non-payment of utility bills by the government.

“That Owusu Sekyere per the assertions paragraphed Supra, is not fit to be before your committee let alone cleared to contest by your outfit.

“I, thus, humbly pray that your committee disqualifies him on the grounds aforementioned,” part of Nsenkyire’s petition declared.

Committee Report

The Manhyia South NPP Vetting Committee, chaired by Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, saw merit in Nsenkyire’s petition, and consequently disqualified Owusu Sekyere.

“The Applicant is a worker of the Kumasi Metropolitan Authority as a Technician Engineer. He is a civil servant. He is proscribed from contesting under Article 94 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.

“See the case of Local Government Staff Association of Ghana v-Attorney General & 2 Others (Writ No:J1/16/2016) delivered on 14/6/2017,” the vetting committee stated.

