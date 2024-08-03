Civil Service Departments Get New Vehicles

The Civil Service has presented three Toyota Pick-up Vehicles to three departments under its Jurisdiction to facilitate their mobility and improve effective service delivery.

The three departments were the Management Service Department (MSD), the Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD), and the Procurement and Supply Chain Management Department.

In his brief remarks during the presentation, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of the Civil Service, highlighted that the donation reflects the OHCS’s continuing commitment to improving service delivery and operational efficiency.

He expressed hope that the new vehicles would significantly enhance the departments’ ability to conduct timely inspections and field monitoring, thereby improving their overall performance.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh extended his gratitude to the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance for their budgetary support.

He also commended other stakeholders for their crucial roles in making the presentation possible and encouraged the recipient departments to use the vehicles effectively and maintain them diligently to ensure their long-term utility.

On behalf of the beneficiary departments, Ebenezer B. Agyekum, Acting Director of the Procurement and Supply Chain Management Department, expressed their sincere appreciation to the Head of Civil Service, the Chief Director of OHCS, Eunice Osae, and the entire management team.

He assured them that the Departments would take excellent care of the vehicles and implement a vigorous maintenance culture to maximize their durability and effectiveness.

-BY Daniel Bampoe