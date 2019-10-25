CJ Swears In 85 Notaries Public

The New Notaries Public in a group photograph with the Chief Justice

The Chief Justice (CJ), Sophia Akuffo, has sworn in 85 lawyers as Notaries Public, advising them to express a good sense of diligence towards the responsibility handed to them.

She also urged them to bring to bear their experiences as lawyers and officers of the court.

Notaries Public are persons authorized by the State, to administer oath, certify documents, attest to the authenticity of signatures and perform official acts in commercial matters such as protecting negotiable instruments.

The convention states that only lawyers of high moral character and prudent integrity and must have practiced not less than ten years and in good standing at the Bar, are appointed as Notary Public.

These persons must be lawyers appointed by the Chief Justice, as stated in Section 1 of the Notaries Public Act 1960, (Act 26), which empowers the CJ to appoint any person she considers fit and proper to discharge the duty assigned to that office, as Notary Public.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, at the Supreme Court, Justice Sophia Akuffo mentioned that their duty is to administer lawful oaths, certify documents, attest to the authenticity of signatures and perform official acts in commercial matters such as protesting negotiable oath or take a lawful affirmation or affidavits of document as required by law.

“You will play an important role in the lives of people, also an important role in the prevention of fraud and the protection of the public by acting as official unbiased witnesses who certify in respect of important documents.”

She advised the officers to ensure that the documents they notarize are turnable and could be used anywhere in the world and must also ensure they did not act in a manner that would tarnish the image of the country as there had been instances where documents notarized by certain countries were not given much respect

Expressing her confidence in them, she also added that because of the responsibility given to them and their experience at the Bar, much would be expected from them hence must make sure they did not bring the country’s name into disrepute.

She reminded them that they were required to include on each document their names, their signature and name of notarization, as well as their notary seal or stamp.

“Any time you have a change of name and address for any reason, you must notify the Judicial Secretary so that the Judicial Service would have a current record of you,” she added.

A Deputy Attorney General, Dindiok Kpemka congratulated the lawyers for their appointment saying it has been years of sacrifice, high ethical standards, dedication and hard work noticed by the CJ that had brought them far.

BY Juliana Tamatey