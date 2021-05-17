Claudia Amoako Preaches Hope In New Single

Claudia Amoako

Veteran Ghanaian gospel female artiste, Claudia K. Amoako, has released a soul inspiring single titled Enko Wo Ko, which is a message to believers to entrust God to fight their spiritual battles.

According to the gospel songstress, the idea of the song is to project the good works of God in her life, and inspiring others to still keep faith in the Almighty God in salvaging their worries.

The song, produced by Abi Emma at Bigrums Studio, rides on a cool beat of funk reggae with a little contemporary touch of live drums and guitar, making it soothing to the ears.

Speaking in an interview, the artiste said the lyrics of the song were inspired by a sermon in the Bible coupled with some personal experiences which demonstrated to her that God does listen to prayers.

”My new single has a message of salvation, thanksgiving, inspiration, and motivation to both believers and non-believers.

This song is special to me because it is based on a true testimony about what God has done in my life, triggering the desire to write and compose a song to bring out the message of hope and salvation.

”I know the message would resonate in some people and make a difference in their lives,” she said.

The new song, released under Bencloud Productions, is available across various streaming platforms.