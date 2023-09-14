Claudia Lumor Joins NPP MP Race?

Claudia Lumor, a renowned showbiz and fashion personality is reportedly hoping to go to Parliament on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A flyer in circulation on social media since Thursday showed that the Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours is angling to vie for the Oforikrom Constituency Member of Parliament seat under the banner of the NPP.

The flyer came out through posters advertising the ongoing limited voters’ registration campaign, organized by the Electoral Commission (EC).

It featured Claudia Lumor as an NPP-affiliated candidate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The flyer, initially shared on Metro TV anchor, Bridget Otoo’s Twitter page, raised eyebrows among observers, with Bridget Otoo expressing her surprise at Claudia Lumor’s affiliation with the NPP.

In her tweet, she noted, “How did I miss this? A ‘neutral’ is standing on the ticket of the NPP.

Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours.”

Claudia Lumor had previously expressed her interest in helping the community when she visited the Oforikrom Constituency in April.

During the visit, she engaged with the local Muslim community and conveyed her eagerness to serve and uplift the community.

She remarked, “At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development… That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom. I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom and my country.”

She is allegedly being sponsored by a first timer MP in Kumasi and Minister of State with a deep pocket.

While Claudia Lumor has not yet made an official announcement regarding her political aspirations, the flyer aligning with the NPP has sparked conversations, especially considering her past perception as a neutral figure in the public space.