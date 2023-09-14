Nigerian Musician MohBad Goes Home

Late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known in showbiz as MohBad has been laid to rest.

The sad event followed the untimely passing of the 27-year-old artist on Tuesday, September 12, leaving fans and the music industry in shock and grief.

The circumstances surrounding MohBad’s demise have been shrouded in controversy, with conflicting reports surfacing regarding the cause of his sudden death.

Some sources have indicated that MohBad had sought medical treatment for an ear infection and, tragically, lost consciousness shortly after receiving an injection.

On the other hand, there are claims that the talented musician succumbed to heart complications linked to hypertension, adding to the confusion surrounding his passing.

Despite the uncertainty and questions surrounding the tragic event, MohBad was given his final farewell on September 13, in accordance with Islamic funeral customs.

Heart-wrenching scenes from the burial procession were captured on social media, depicting the profound grief of family, friends, and sympathizers as they bid their final goodbyes to the artist.

Tears flowed as MohBad’s coffin was gently lowered into the ground, marking the end of a promising career and a young life.

MohBad’s final resting place is at the Ikorodu public cemetery, where he will be remembered for his contributions to Nigerian music and the lasting impact he had on his fans and peers.