Did IGP Lie Under Oath?

The integrity and credibility of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has come under scrutiny following latest revelations made by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Contrary to his submission at the parliamentary robe committee looking into the leaked tape saga where some senior police officers were allegedly plotting to oust the IGP, Dr Dampare on oath denied knowing anything about the tape recording.

However, it is turning out that the recording was carried out by one of his boys, a certain ASP Asante Antwi, allegedly under his instruction after which the tape was edited and circulated in the public space.

If it is established that the IGP lied under oath, he may be cited for perjury which is an indictable offence.

In a secret tape obtained by The Ghana Report, Bugri Naabu exposed the IGP and shed light on several questionable dealings within Ghana’s police service.

The leaked tape captures various meetings and discussions in which Bugri Naabu made references to schemes involving the IGP and junior police officers acting on his instructions.

One revelation from the tape is that the IGP instructed the police to set up recording devices in Bugri Naabu’s office in Osu, with the aim of capturing dissenting voices within the police force who had expressed concerns about the IGP and his administration.

The leaked tape also implicates three police officers, former Director General of Operations, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi. The three officers have been asked to stay at home in connection with the leaked tape controversy.

Bugri Naabu’s revelations have raised questions about the leadership and integrity of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Critics have accused the IGP of engaging in fame-seeking adventures and populism, employing emotional blackmail.

Some security analysts have also questioned the flow of information between the police and the public, as commanders are not allowed to update the media or the public about criminal cases within their jurisdictions.

Bugri Naabu corroborates one of the officers’ claims in the leaked tape, stating that the IGP had signed off on a contract for the supply of 40,000 boots.

However, when questioned by a parliamentary committee investigating the leaked tape, the IGP denied having any working relationship with Bugri Naabu or engaging in any dealings with him.

He also denied knowing anything about the leaked tape.

The committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, is investigating the authenticity of the leaked audio and the alleged plot to remove IGP Dampare from office.

Atta Akyea has already indicated that the earlier audio recording capturing Bugri Naabu and the three police officers that went viral was doctored as indicated by the police officers who appeared before the probe committee.

The chairman said Bugri Naabu had furnished the committee with a detail tape of the proceedings in his office making the first tape a doctored one for a mischievous agenda.

The committee is expected to present its findings to Parliament, but no date has been set due to the ongoing investigation.

The revelations made in the leaked tape have raised doubts about the IGP’s credibility and have sparked public scrutiny of his actions and leadership within the Ghana Police Service.

By Vincent Kubi