Claudia Lumor, Obour Lose NPP Primaries

Claudia Lumor

Entrepreneur and founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor has lost in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary for the Oforikrom Constituency.

Lumor’s ambitious campaign came to crashing a end as she secured 351 votes, placing second to Michael Kwasi Aidoo, who emerged victorious with 666 votes.

The NPP Oforikrom parliamentary primary featured a competitive field of five candidates, with Claudia Lumor being the sole female contender.

The other candidates were Nelson Owusu Ansah (92 votes), Joseph Tieyiri (13 votes), and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour (8 votes).

Michael Kwasi Aidoo secured the majority of votes, positioning himself as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

In a parallel development, Bice Osei Kuffour, known as Obour, faced another setback in his political journey. Obour aimed to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy for the Asante Akyem South constituency but fell short once again. Out of 853 total ballots cast, Asante Boateng emerged as the winner with 522 votes, while Obour secured 280 votes, and Eric Amofa garnered 50 votes.

This marks the second time Obour’s parliamentary aspirations within the NPP have been thwarted, following his unsuccessful attempt in the 2020 primary. As the NPP parliamentary primaries were conducted on January 27, 2023, to select candidates for the upcoming general elections, the outcomes for Lumor and Obour signal a shift in their political trajectories, prompting speculation about their next steps in the ever-evolving political landscape.