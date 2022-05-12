CLOGSAG Calls Off Neutrality Allowance Strike

Isaac Bampoe-Addo – Head of CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off its three-week old strike over neutrality allowance.

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe-Addo made this known Thursday May 12, 2022, saying that “The National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members.

“The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on Wednesday May 11, 2022. By this decision, the strike has been called off. All CLOGSAG members should report back to work by Monday 16th May 2022.”

The government had agreed to pay the Neutrality Allowance to members of the CLOGSAG but wanted the name ‘Neutrality Allowance’ changed.

Earlier, Head of Local Government Services, Dr Nana Ato Arthur said “Both parties, government and CLOGSAG have shown a very good faith as far as this is concerned . Government was very transparent…

“…We are pleading with you CLOGSAG, we can only implement that allowance that we say we are going to give to you, forget about the terminology that we call it. Because today, that terminology, that nomenclature doesn’t sit well with us as government.

“So let us have a team to look at how it is going to be called however, that allowance, we will give to you effective the last quarter of the year, from October.

“CLOGSAG accepted the offer, that was last Friday.”

Members of CLOGSAG began an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 21 over the nonpayment of the neutrality allowance.

CLOGSAG said it was noted that payment of the Neutrality Allowance they demanded had not been effected as agreed in spite of official reminders and follow ups to the Ministry of Finance.

By Vincent Kubi