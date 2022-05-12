FDA Closes Down Marwako Restaurant Over Food Poisoning

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has closed down the East Legon branch of Marwako restaurant following public complaints about suspected food poisoning.

The closure of the restaurant is to allow the FDA together with other relevant agencies to investigate the claims.

The Authority in a statement assured the public that it would thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate actions.

Additionally, it noted that it is ensuring strict implementation of its protocols to prevent any further harm to the public.

Customers of Marwako restaurant have been complaining of food poisoning since they ate at the place last weekend.

They took to social media to share their experience after eating in the restaurant.

Omar Gyabo Abdullah tweeted: “Ate at Marwako with some friends on Sunday, 8th May, my friend and I took fried rice and chicken while the 3rd person took chips and chicken. On Monday, I was facing hell, only for my friend to call to tell me his ordeal.”

“This is crazy because I have 5 children turn up at the ER since Sunday who went out to eat at Marwako over the weekend and they are all on admission”, another customer named Efua tweeted.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri