Clubs Chase Dede With Big Cash

Dede Ayew

Suitors from oil-rich Middle East are pursuing Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew (Dede), after a brilliant Swansea City campaign this season, this writer has gathered.

The Swansea winger has been instrumental in his side’s quest for a Premiership return which was crushed after a semi final play-offs defeat to Brentford last week.

Dede struck 18 times in all competitions and provided seven assists for the Swans.

But whether or not he will continue to stay with his current employers remains uncertain—with a year left on his contract.

Dede, 30, is believed to be interested in top-flight football, with manager Steve Cooper admitting his level, saying, “We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It has been brilliant working with him.”

He added, “But I understand Andre is a better player than the championship. That is a matter of fact and I am sure he will have offers to do that.”

Indications are that clubs from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to offer huge sums of money for the Swansea deputy captain.

“I understand that it will be a talking point, whether he stays or goes,” Cooper added.

“Whatever Andre decides to do, he will have thought about it long and hard, that is for sure, and we will see where it goes,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum