Kuffour Picks Stephen Oduro As Best Man… As Hearts Legend Marries

Osei Kuffour (L) and his bride with Stephen Oduro aka Tico- Tico (R)

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, ended his bachelorhood days by tying the knot with Gloria Fokuo in the United States of America on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, who featured prominently for Hearts of Oak, Ashgold and Asante Kotoko, had his former Kotoko teammate, Stephen Oduro, as his best man for the event.

The ceremony, which had several former Ghana Premier League stars in attendance, took place in the American city of Columbus in Ohio.

Known affectionately by Ghana Premier League fans as the General, he enjoyed a decorated career with Hearts of Oak where he won the CAF Champions League and the Super Cup both in 2000 before winning the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup with the Accra-based side.

He later left Hearts to join Ashgold en route to Kotoko where he also won the Ghana Premier League title with the Porcupine Warriors.

Courtesy :El Akyereko